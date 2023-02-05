URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that Rutherford Dr. will be closed to through traffic for two weeks beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday.

The closure, between N. Beringer Circle and E. Beringer Circle, is so pavement can be removed and replaced in the area.

The city said no through traffic will be permitted in the area. However, access will be maintained to all properties along Rutherford Dr. during the project.

Motorists are encouraged to drive carefully through this and all construction areas. The city thanks everyone for their patience and cooperation during this project.

The closure is scheduled to be completed on Feb. 20 at 3 p.m.