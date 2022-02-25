URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The invasion may be on the other side of the world, but its impact on Central Illinois could be considerable. US leaders are warning Russian cyberattacks could wreak havoc here.

Gang Wang is an assistant professor with the U of I in the security and privacy research center.

He said not to panic, but to be aware. Be on alert for phishing emails and scams, anything trying to get your personal information.

Wang said banks, infrastructure, and government websites will be the main target for these attacks.

But Americans should still be prepared and aware. They said as sanctions against Russia rise, cyber attacks against the U.S. will rise as well.

“This is a time that you should do what you usually do when you interact with online resources and services, which is be extra careful. So for example, many of the attacks are going after system vulnerabilities,” he said.

He said that means you should be keeping up with the security on your computers. Don’t open links if you don’t know where they’re coming from, and don’t give out personal information to people you don’t know.

He said even though larger entities would be the intended target. We shouldn’t exclude that personal computers could be impacted as well.

The Department of Homeland Security and the White House said there is no specific threat to the United States at the moment, but they say the threat is real.

You can find more tips on how to protect you and your computer, here.

