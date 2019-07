NATIONAL (WCIA)-- Did you know there's a smartphone app meant to help first responders treat you? It's called something different depending on what type of phone you use., but the information you put into it might be enough for them to save your life. He said every time he's tried to look for the information people haven't had the app filled in or people didn't know they had it.

On an iPhone, it's called the "Health" app and it stores basic information like height and weight. But you can also put in medical conditions and emergency contacts. EMTs with OSF hospital say this little bit of information could be enough information to help them out. They say if found unconscious or unable to speak, they can open the app, even from a locked phone, they can use the information to better pre-hospital care.