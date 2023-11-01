COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two schools in Coles County are teaming up with a business to help college students with tuition.

Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land College are part of the Rural King Scholarship Program. Applications are accepted from Rural King employees looking to further their education.

The scholarships range from $2,500 to full rides. It also comes with internships and special job training through Rural King.

“The process is just a check mark of, you’re employed — or, in the first case, a dependent of an employee of Rural King. You apply and are admitted, accepted into the university. And then you apply for the scholarship and get selected,” explained Josh Norman, EIU VP Enrollment Management.

He said they have had a lot of applications already and will start reviewing them in April. Those interested in learning more about the scholarship can visit the EIU site or the Lake Land College site.