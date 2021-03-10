Rural cabin fire deemed accidental

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews say a cabin fire Tuesday night on the northern Champaign County border has been ruled as accidental.

Gifford Fire Assistant Chief Brodie Crozier says it was called in at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday as a structure fire.

It happened on County Road 3600 North, about three miles northwest of the Middle Fork Forest Preserve.

The assistant chief says it was a challenge getting his trucks to the scene, which was located in a wooded area down a long narrow drive.

He says the cabin was about two-thirds or three-quarters burnt to the ground when they got there.

Crozier says the property owner was burning off grasslands a few hours before, and left thinking the fire was out.

No one was hurt. The assistant chief says firefighters got the blaze under control in 30-45 minutes.