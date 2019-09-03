Running red light deaths at decade high

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers who run red lights are now killing more people than any time in the last ten years.

The American Automobile Association released a study that shows just how dangerous running red lights is becoming in the United States. And Monday is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

According to the AAA study, at least two people are killed a day by drivers running red lights. That is 939 people in 2017, the most recent crash data available. Deaths have gone up 28 percent since 2012.

With close to 1,000 lives being lost every year, people cannot help but wonder why? Mahomet resident Reno Eggelston thinks he has a solution that may help.

“Everyone’s in a rush or multitasking, texting,” says Eggelston. “But I think they could stop a lot of that if they put up your cameras at most of your stoplights, especially a busy residential or busy downtown area. So people will be way more alert, cause they know it’s a camera watching them at all times.”

According to the website Photo Enforced, there are no red light cameras in Champaign County. The closest one is in Peoria. In the study, AAA found cameras can reduce intersection deaths by 21 percent.

The majority of people killed when drivers run red lights are the other people in the car or the people they hit. Plus, 15 percent of people do not think running a red light is dangerous. For people in Champaign, the trend and this data is as scary as it is confusing.

“That’s just crazy. I don’t know why that’s increasing,” says UIUC graduate student Valeria Saro-Cortes. “It’s just a law that I thought was common sense for everyone. So, that’s really crazy and I really wonder what’s going on. Like why that’s happening.”

Saro-Cortes added she saw someone run a red light in town last week.