Running for a cause

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens of runners took off from the starting line of downtown Friday night, and they’re headed all the way to Peoria.

They’re doing it to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. They’re running it relay style and will arrive Saturday around 4 p.m.

Runners say this is a cause that hits home for a lot of them. “We actually have some local patients who are patients at St. Jude. One of them is actually here with us tonight. And we’ve got another one who is a 30 year survivor who was a St. Jude patient and he’s driving for us. So it’s really important to be able to raise money so that kids don’t have to fight cancer,” says Annessa Parisi.

Each runner had to raise $1,000 to participate in the race.