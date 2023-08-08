ROYAL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Royal held its annual Fun Run over the weekend, with nearly 70 people taking part in the small town of 300. But this year, running was for something more than just winning.

It was a charity event to raise money for a Hannah Nirider, who fell off a golf cart on July 2 and suffered brain trauma as a result. Her friends Allie Bott and Isabella Frerichs started running this summer, and they knew that they wanted to do something.

The friends decided to use the run and its larger event Royal Days as a fundraising vessel to ease the burden of hospital bills for Nirider and her family.

“We wanted to get some donations for her so it’s just easier for her,” Bott said.

Frerichs said the idea to use Royal’s foot race around town to get those donations just made sense.

“I wanted to help her out,” she said, “And, like, I didn’t want the Fun Run to be for nothing. I wanted it to be for someone.”

It wasn’t your standard 5K, but the rules were simple: run as many mile-laps as you can in one hour.

Frerichs’s mom Daniele said the girls followed through with their idea all the way, even plotting out the course.

“A lot of work yesterday,” she said. “Spent a lot of time together yesterday and then the set up this morning. They did a great job.”

Parker Poole, a local track and field coach, has known Nirider her whole life. She said running may not have been Nirider’s first choice if asked, but she would appreciate people thinking of her.

“She did not like running unless it was chasing a basketball,” Poole said, “She loved basketball. She could run up and down the court like none other, but as far as just straight running goes, that was not her thing.”

She said Royal is a small town where a lot of people know and look out for each other. So it was no surprise when Poole saw all the people show up to run.

“My cousin was one of the boys that won the race, and he’s known Hannah since she was little, too,” Poole said. “They’re only a couple years apart, so it was very touching to see all of them out, too.”

Bott said Nirider has recently left the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in St. Louis and is now in a neurological rehab center.

The Fun Run isn’t all the town has done to help the family with costs either. Local businesses have been accepting donations and the area has held vigils. A Facebook group called Hannah’s Tribe has raised over $5,000.

If you would like to donate to the family, they have a spot fund you can visit here.