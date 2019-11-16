Runners celebrate 5th annual Turkey Trot

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Around 50 runners gathered at Crystal Lake Park for the 5th annual Turkey Trot.

Runners ran for a good cause. 100% of the proceeds go to Salt and Light, a charity devoted to fighting poverty.​

One slight problem the race had this year was that it started backwards.

Although it seemed discouraging, the students worked together to find a solution. Erin Carmichael, who is the Central Interact Advisor, says it was because of the communication.

“The communication was a really big key thing. Making sure that they are able to communicate to the racers, ​communicate to each other, know that they’re still staying strong with it, and everyone is still​ having a good time,” says Erin Carmichael who is the Central Interact Advisor.