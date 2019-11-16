Runners celebrate 5th annual Turkey Trot

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Around 50 runners gathered at Crystal Lake Park for the 5th annual Turkey Trot.
Runners ran for a good cause. 100% of the proceeds go to Salt and Light, a charity devoted to fighting poverty.
One slight problem the race had this year was that it started backwards.
Although it seemed discouraging, the students worked together to find a solution. Erin Carmichael, who is the Central Interact Advisor, says it was because of the communication.
“The communication was a really big key thing. Making sure that they are able to communicate to the racers, communicate to each other, know that they’re still staying strong with it, and everyone is still having a good time,” says Erin Carmichael who is the Central Interact Advisor.