Run to Remember honors victims of 9/11 and loved ones

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–It is the 20th anniversary of 9/11. There was a tribute at the University of Illinois to remember the victims and loved ones who have passed over the years. The Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon organized the inaugural Run to Remember. It was an 8k walk or run through Campustown.

“It’s a significant part of our country’s history, and it’s something I lived through in 8th grade at the time, and I wanted to run to remember all this,” said Rachel Ginsberg.

It’s the first running and walking event Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon has had since the pandemic started, and since the 2019 Illinois Marathon weekend. This run was also a way for runners to remember loved ones who have passed.

“I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to my grandmother who passed away in Vietnam. I have tremendous guilt from that because I wasn’t able to be there for her and say goodbye,” said Lan Nguyen.

“There’s been a lot of pain and loss over the last year, so the idea of the Run to Remember is a run to honor the memory of those we miss, cherish those within our midst, and work together for a peaceful tomorrow,” said Jan Seely, Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon and Run to Remember Director.

There were about 725 participants. Money raised during the race benefited United Way of Champaign County and Community Foundation of East Central Illinois.