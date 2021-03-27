Run honoring veterans goes virtual

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You will now have the chance to walk or run for true American heroes during the month of April.

The 9th annual Illini Veteran Memorial 5K is back with new changes. Last year’s event got canceled because of the pandemic.

This year will be the first time it will be held virtually and you can decide when and where to do the 5K.

You can do it by yourself or with loved ones. The money raised goes towards a good cause.

“It’s going to be set up on a website known as ‘Go For a Run’ and basically all proceeds will be going towards veteran’s that are actually just getting out of the military and they’re going military life to student life,” says Illini Veterans’ President Chris Umbanhowar.

Anyone is welcome to walk or run. You can click here for more info.