RuN for RN’s

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The 3rd Annual St. John’s College Scrubs RuN 5k will be held on Saturday. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., and the race will start at 9 a.m.

“The Scrubs RuN is a fundraiser for the college’s scholarship fund,” says Charlene Aaron, PhD, RN, chancellor of St. John’s College of Nursing.

“The students have been working hard to make this a fun event for friends, family, alumni and the community.”

Proceeds from the Scrubs RuN will go toward nursing scholarships to give future caregivers more opportunities to receive a quality education at St. John’s College of Nursing.

