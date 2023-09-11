ROYAL, Ill. (WCIA) — School districts around Royal honored a boy on Monday after he was killed by a train.

Students were encouraged to wear orange and blue in honor of Easton Wilsey. Districts in Villa Grove, Tolono and Homer all showed their support for the Royal community. They spread the word on social media with #PVOStrong.

Funeral services for Wilsey are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Royal. His obituary may be read here. His family requested that memorials be made to St. Joseph-Ogden Youth Football or Youth Wrestling.

Donations to the Easton Wilsey Memorial Fund can be made at any Longview Bank & Trust location or mailed to Longview Bank, P.O. Box 10, Royal, Ill. 61871.