DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Royal Donut in Danville will remain open while repairing damage caused by a car driving through the restaurant’s wall.

Owner Samuel George said he never would have expected getting that call in the middle of the night Friday. He said the car took out a glass window and some cinder blocks, but luckily, the kitchen and structure of the building were unharmed, so they won’t have to lose any business.

“At first I thought, there’s no way we could be open today. But then I thought, well, maybe we can do drive-through only. But, an hour and a half later, we were pretty much cleaned up and we thought we can be open and do business somewhat as normal,” George said.

He said it could’ve been worse, and the driver was okay. George took over the shop earlier this year, and had just finished remodeling in August. Now, he hopes repairs will be done before it gets cold outside.