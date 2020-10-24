Rowing for breast cancer awareness

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Monticello are rowing to raise money for breast cancer awareness.

12 teams participated in KMC Active’s “One Morning, One Mission Row-a-thon.” The annual event moved outside this year for social distancing.

The money raised will go toward “Paint Piatt Pink” and helps give breast cancer patients care packages while they undergo treatment.

“I think that even though October is known as the ‘breast cancer’ month, it’s really cool to be able to put on an event like this that’s big enough to make some noise. We want to bring attention. We want people to see that people care,” says KMC Active Manager Jordan Barney.

This is the fifth year for the event. 10 of the 12 teams rowed a full marathon, while the other two did a half.