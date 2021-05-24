Route information released regarding funeral procession for Officer Oberheim

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Route information for Champaign Officer Chris Oberheim’s funeral procession was announced Monday.

In a news release, Champaign Police officials said Officer Oberheim will be laid to rest on Wednesday. A funeral service will be held at the Maranatha Assembly of God Church. “The funeral service is open to family, friends, invited guests, and first responders only,” said officials.

After the funeral service, a law enforcement procession will leave from the church around 1:30 p.m.. They will follow a route (see below) at a low speed, according to officials. Intersections along the route will be blocked to allow the procession to safely travel.

“The public is highly encouraged to line the funeral procession route to pay their respects as Officer Oberheim is taken to the Monticello Cemetery for interment,” said police officials.

Route Information: