SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new attraction is open for business on the Illinois State Fair Grounds.

The Route 66 Experience is designed to give people the feeling they are driving down the historic highway when it was in it’s prime. It opened just in time for the Illinois State Fair, which opens its gates on Aug. 10.

State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said the new experience adds a lot to the fairgrounds.

“It is a wonderful addition to the State Fairgrounds. It really does bring an additional set of eyes and international attention to the Illinois State Fairgrounds,” Clark said. “The other night, we were here at the sign lighting ceremony, and we saw license plates from Hawaii and all over the place. And that’s the kind of buzz that we’re generating here at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.”

The Route 66 Experience will be open year-round and every night, the classic neon signs will be lit up from dusk to midnight. Ace Sign Co. built and restored all of the signs.