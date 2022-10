DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s office is reporting Route 48 is closed by the Route 51 bypass because of a crash.

Around 8:40 a.m. law enforcement posted on social media that northbound traffic onto Route 51 bypass and southbound traffic is being re-routed to Rock Springs Road.

They are asking drivers to avoid that area and seek an alternate route. The Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.