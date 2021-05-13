Route 45 opens back up after train derailment

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pesotum, Ill. (WCIA) —

Route 45 is back open, nd trains are able to continue going through the area. Route 45 was closed near Pesotum after a train derailmentTuesday night, but there are some crossings still closed.

300 North crossing is still closed between 1000 East and 1100 East. Lincoln Street crossing is also closed, and it may be awhile until they are back open.

“They still have a lot of major repairs to do on these. So it could be 2-3 weeks, but we’re not sure,” Joyce Ragle, Pesotum Village President, said.

She went on to say there are plenty of alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story