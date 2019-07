NATIONAL (WCIA) — With summer comes road-trip season. One company shows which highways are the deadliest in each state. The report was done by Geotab.

It took crash data from 2008 – 2017 from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In Illinois, it shows Route 45 is the deadliest highway. It runs the entire length of the state from Wisconsin to Kentucky. The report states, on average, a dozen people die on the highway annually.