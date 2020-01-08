Rountree in court for child endangerment

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The father of an 8-year-old who was killed last year was in court Wednesday in Normal.

Richard Rountree is charged with endangering the life or health of a child. His daughter–Rica– was murdered last year.

Rountree’s girlfriend–Cynthia Baker–was convicted last November of killing her. She beat and kicked her to death. Baker took video of the abuse.

In each video, Rountree was either heard or seen egging Baker on. Text messages were also sent between the two in which he asked her if life would be better without Rica.

Rica’s mother says she thought it was about time Rountree was arrested. “I can’t even imagine what she must have been thinking, standing there everyday, going through the stuff she went through everyday, and her father is right there. How can this man that loved me, and cared for me and nurtured me, torture me now like this,” said Antoinetta Rountree. She says baker and Rountree are not the only ones responsible. She says she will continue to work with police on this case to hold everyone who could have stopped this accountable.