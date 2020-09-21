Round two of state business interruption grants opens up

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (IDCEO) has announced that it’s now taking grant applications again from businesses seeking financial relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Round two of Illinois’ Business Interruption (BIG) Grants has put aside $220 million to assist all types of businesses, “but with a particular focus on businesses downstate, in disproportionally impacted areas (DIAs), and for heavily impacted industry and regions — representing businesses that have been unable to open or operating at a severely diminished capacity since the spring.”

The funds will be divided among the following categories:

Heavily-impacted industries have been allotted $60 million. That includes movie theaters, performing arts venues, concert venues, indoor recreation, and amusement parks.

Disproportionally impacted areas (DIAs) can receive $70 million. They are defined by zip codes identified by the General Assembly for communities that are most economically distressed and vulnerable to COVID-19.

Downstate communities will receive at least half of all remaining funds, according to IDCEO.

Priority businesses aside from heavily impacted industries will be prioritized for review for remaining funds. They include independently-owned retail, tourism, and hospitality-owned businesses, in addition to other companies directly affected by regional, state, or local government mitigations.

Agriculture will receive $5 million, specifically for livestock production disruptions. The Illinois Department of Agriculture will make applications available in the coming weeks.

For more information, such as how to apply, click here.