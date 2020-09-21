Round two of state business interruption grants opens up

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (IDCEO) has announced that it’s now taking grant applications again from businesses seeking financial relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Round two of Illinois’ Business Interruption (BIG) Grants has put aside $220 million to assist all types of businesses, “but with a particular focus on businesses downstate, in disproportionally impacted areas (DIAs), and for heavily impacted industry and regions — representing businesses that have been unable to open or operating at a severely diminished capacity since the spring.”
The funds will be divided among the following categories:
- Heavily-impacted industries have been allotted $60 million. That includes movie theaters, performing arts venues, concert venues, indoor recreation, and amusement parks.
- Disproportionally impacted areas (DIAs) can receive $70 million. They are defined by zip codes identified by the General Assembly for communities that are most economically distressed and vulnerable to COVID-19.
- Downstate communities will receive at least half of all remaining funds, according to IDCEO.
- Priority businesses aside from heavily impacted industries will be prioritized for review for remaining funds. They include independently-owned retail, tourism, and hospitality-owned businesses, in addition to other companies directly affected by regional, state, or local government mitigations.
- Agriculture will receive $5 million, specifically for livestock production disruptions. The Illinois Department of Agriculture will make applications available in the coming weeks.
For more information, such as how to apply, click here.