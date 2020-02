CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Classes were canceled at Central High School Tuesday because the heat wasn't working due to a leak. That school is undergoing a $99 million expansion right now, but school leaders say the leak is not related to construction.

It was an issue with their boiler. It had been leaking since last Monday. The building has some years on it. It was built in the 1950's. The Champaign Federation of Teachers noticed a problem with the heat in the building last Monday. They told school leaders, who reached out to their contractor. The contractor did some thermal heat imaging to find out the leak was coming from a hot water pipe. They canceled school Tuesday to patch up the leak.