Round 1 Done, Round 2 Monday

After a winter storm brought 3″-6″ of snow across part of central Illinois Sunday night, another blast of snow will arrive on Monday.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will continue for Monday. Highest amounts expected in the winter storm warning area.

Snow will taper off during the overnight of Sunday and into Monday morning.

Everyone will see a big lull in the precipitation during the morning commute. Snow plows should be able to get a good handle on the roads by morning.

The 2nd wave coming in Monday afternoon/evening could pose for tricky travel again for the evening commute especially for areas south of I-74/72 where an additional 1″-3″ is expected.

We will have the latest on the morning show and let you know about closings and how the rest of Monday will be with any changes in the forecast.

– Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lighty