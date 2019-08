CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Rotary Club is making a big contribution to three area charities. Its auction raised about $160,000 to be split among the Martens Community Center, the Carle Mobile Health Clinic and the Cunningham Children’s Home.

The Rotary Club picked these causes which focus on helping children in need. Checks were presented Monday. Watch the whole story on the WCIA-3 News at 5 and 6 pm.