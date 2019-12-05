Rotary Clubs donate nearly 11,000 oranges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Around this time of year, many food banks get canned food donations. However, one in Central Illinois got a different contribution.

The Rotary Club of Springfield and Springfield Sunrise Rotary Club donated almost 11,000 oranges. The clubs loaded up the fruit to send them off Wednesday afternoon.

Representatives from the Central Illinois Food Bank say the nutritious option helps the community they serve. “This is amazing. I mean it’s important to think about. Many of the people we serve have health aliments so being able to have access to an item that is higher priced when you go to the grocery store is really great. This will also go to our health centers and schools where we serve children so this is a quality item and something we appreciate that they do every year,” said Ashley Earnest.

Officials with the organizations say this is the seventh year they partnered together to raise the donations.