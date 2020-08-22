Rotary clubs donate money to cover school supplies for 5,000 students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two central Illinois groups are making sure kids have what they need to start the school year off right.

The Champaign Rotary Club and the Champaign West Rotary Club partnered to raise nearly $40,000 for school supplies. The supplies will go to 5,000 students throughout Champaign County, mainly to those who are on the free and reduced lunch programs. One of the club presidents says they’re happy to use their donations for this cause.

“That’s the whole mission of our club. The whole point is service above self, and my favorite slogan is people of action making a difference, and that’s what we’re doing in the community today, is making a difference,” said Champaign West Rotary Club President Christine Nevitt.

These donations double the amount of school supplies available to students. All of these supplies were ordered by the Champaign School District with the donated money. They’ll ensure that students have exactly what they need for virtual learning.