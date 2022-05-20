CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The red carpet was rolled out in Champaign Friday.

The Rotary Club held their Action Auction, which only comes around every three years. They say it’s an “elegant evening” to “invest in youth and the community.”

They auction off items like a trip to Iceland, the Super Bowl, and winemaking in Tuscany – all to raise funds for a local charity.

This year’s feature organization is the “Y on the Fly,” part of the Stephens Family YMCA.

“The Y on the Fly takes the Y services to various parts of town that may be underserved, so we felt that was a really important program that the Y is offering, so we wanted to get behind that and help them out,” committee member Dean Cavey said.

He said their goal this year is $200,000. And they’re pleased with the turnout; over 300 people showed up to the event.