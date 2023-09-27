COVINGTON, Ind. (WCIA) — A man from the Vermilion County town of Rossville has died following an accident at a Flex-N-Gate facility near Covington, Ind. on Monday.

Officials with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies were dispatched to the facility for an emergency and found the man dead. An investigator from the Coroner’s Office arrived and confirmed the death at 2:27 p.m.

Justin Brummett, Warren County Coroner, identified the man as 44-year-old Daniel Laird.

The cause of death has not been determined yet, as autopsy and toxicology results are pending. Brummett said a forensic autopsy is scheduled to take place Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Jim Woodcock, a spokesperson for Flex N Gate, released the following statement after being reached for comment: