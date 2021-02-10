Rossville Fire Chief: House total loss after electrical fire

ROSSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuesday afternoon, there was an electrical fire at a house in north-east Rossville.

The homeowner was not inside the house when the fire started. He had left two hours earlier when the power shut off in the living room.

His neighbors saw smoke coming from the attic and called 911.

After the investigation, firefighters determined the fire was caused by a space heater. Fire Chief Lloyd Smith said the old wiring could not handle the heater. The wires were melted and caught on fire in the attic.

The home was a total loss.