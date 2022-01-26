“Roses are red…” Valentines wanted for seniors

A senior citizen named Doris asks for Valentine’s Day cards. Photo used with permission of Brookstone Estates of Tuscola.

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Want to brighten up Valentine’s Day for some Tuscola seniors? Brookstone Estates of Tuscola, a senior living facility, is asking you to send cards to residents.

The facility posted 14 photos of residents who are accepting greetings to its Facebook page. It also said you can send a general greeting to all 52 residents. Staff will make sure the parcels are okay and then hand them out. The Facebook post already garnered several comments from people who plan to send cards, including some young people who plan to get involved.

The address is: 1106 East Northline Road Tuscola, IL 61953.

Brookstone Estates reported Wednesday that greetings were rolling in.