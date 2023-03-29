SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After 8 weeks of competition and more than 300,000 votes cast, shelters for a future moon colony have been named the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.

The Rosenberg Moon Habitat was given the distinction at an awards ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield Wednesday. The habitats are manufactured in Rockford by Ingersoll Machine Tools with help from the Institut auf dem Rosenberg in Switzerland.

“Our mission of advancing the possibilities of manufacturing and human exploration is a challenge we readily accept,” Jeff Ahrstrom, CEO of Ingersoll Machine Tools said. “Our 131-year history in Rockford demonstrates that the manufacturing challenges of today are the standards of tomorrow.”

The competition highlights the coolest things manufactured in Illinois. Close to 250 products were nominated this year.

“Illinois is a state built around innovation, from the Ferris Wheel to the dishwasher to the zipper. The best of that legacy continues to shine through with Makers Madness and the Rosenberg Moon Habitat by Ingersoll Machine Tools,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “This team quite literally reached for the stars and imagined a future of space travel and habitation that inspires us all.”

Runner-ups for the competition this year include the Elastec drug incinerator, and 17th Street barbecue sauces and Hella Electronics Corp’s 77GHz Radar for Driver’s Assistance and Automated Driving.

Past winners of the competition include Rivian’s R1T all-electric truck made in Normal, Termico’s Self-Regulating Traffic Signal Heater made in Elk Grove Village and Caterpillar’s 797F Mining Truck made in Decatur.