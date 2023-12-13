DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Three Kings of Peace in Danville are asking the Vermilion County Board for help with their mentorship program at the Roselawn Fitness Center.

“We went to the county once again for some funding, and we kind of reduced the price,” said Ed Butler, Three Kings of Peace member. “We need some updates on carpet, furnaces, A/C, and windows.”

With the Roselawn Fitness Center opening its doors a little over a week ago, their purpose is to create a place the community will feel safe in and will want to be part of. But they are in need of upgraded essentials to keep the community involved.

“We didn’t ask for too much this time, about seventy grand. You know, I’m sure they can afford that to help us out,” Butler said.

The money they’re asking for would come from the American Rescue Plan Act. They tried getting money from other places, but things didn’t work out.

“We’ve applied for other grants and stuff, went through the city and all but they didn’t see our vision,” Butler said.

By getting this money, it would help them host more events and be able to take care of the guests.

“The more funding we have, the more events we can have to get our young people in and to redirect their minds,” Butler said.

He is hoping the Vermilion County Committee will accept their offer so they can start remodeling.