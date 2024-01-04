SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — If you watched the Rose Bowl parade earlier this week, you may have seen a very Illinois-themed float.

The State of Illinois Tourism Office made an appearance in the Rose Bowl parade New Year’s Day with a special float. This was the second year the state made a float for the event.

The Discover Illinois Float showed off different aspects of the state, including its campaign leading up to the 100th anniversary of Route 66.

“I think the build up is to the 100th anniversary of Route 66 in 2026,” Scott Dahl, the Springfield Visitor’s Bureau Director, said. “And it’s great to see them highlight the entire state.”

State officials gloated they were able to showcase Illinois and Route 66 at the parade.

“From the Route 66 starting point in Chicago to Springfield and Collinsville and all the historic small towns in between, the Mother Road serves as the crossroads of cultural expression, offering unique attractions and adventures you can only experience in Illinois,” Daniel Thomas, the Deputy Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Tourism, said.

According to a press release from the Illinois Office of Tourism, the 24-foot-tall float took three months to build with almost 22,000 volunteer hours.

The float also incorporated products from the state’s agritourism industry like pumpkins, corn, soybeans, lavender, sunflowers and prairie grass. It features the state’s official flower as well: blue violets.

To fit the parade’s theme of “Celebrating a World of Music”, the float also featured a musical performance of a capella group Straight No Chaser performing songs from the movie “Blues Brother”, which takes place in Chicago. One of Straight No Chaser’s members, Randy Stine, was born and raised in Illinois.