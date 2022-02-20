PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students from Roosevelt Magnet School in Peoria raised money to support one of their own.

Seventh-grader Lonna Beasley was born with a congenital heart defect and has undergone six open-heart surgeries in her short 12 years, her mother Misty Beasley said.

Doctors recently told Beasley they have exhausted their options, and Lonna needs a heart transplant to survive.

More than 300 students on Friday paid three dollars to get out of class then piled into the gym for a basketball scrimmage. Students could also leave notes of encouragement for Lonna.

All money raised goes to the Beasley family.

Misty Beasley said it’s overwhelming to see the amount of support from the school.

However, there is a long journey ahead of the Beasleys. They have to make regular trips to St. Louis starting Thursday, Feb. 24 for tests and the eventual heart transplant.

Beasley said it can take up to five years to find a matching donor for her daughter.

There is a GoFundMe set up for those who want to help Lonna and her family. Beasley said all donations will go towards hotel stays, gas, and food during their many upcoming visits.