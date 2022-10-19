SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A rookie Springfield Police officer was recently recognized by his superiors for his actions during a traffic stop just days into his experience of solo patrol.

Officials said that Officer Orr stopped a car that was squealing its tires and as he approached, he saw someone inside the car with their hand on a gun. The occupants were arrested and another gun was found. Both guns were loaded.

Orr had just completed his field training and was on his second day of patrolling Springfield on his own. Officials commended him for handling the stop with what they called “courage and calmness” and thanked him for making Springfield a safer place to live and work.