BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — The owner of Able Automotive has had a tough day. After dealing with a home fire this morning, he reported that the roof blew off his garage in the high wind.

Cody Jividen said he was working on the garage with his crews when it blew off around 12 p.m. He shared photos with WCIA of the damage.

Courtesy: Cody Jividen

