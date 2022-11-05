WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — High winds caused a partial roof collapse at the Baier funeral home on West Oak Street in Watseka, Watseka Fire Chief Kenneth Baier confirmed.

Awnings and bricks along the sidewalk were ripped apart. No injuries were reported.

“Our main concern was to make sure no one was inside and look at the area for any further collapse,” Baier said.

Owner Steven Knapp is devastated and doesn’t know what to do. He said he’s never seen anything like this during the past four years of owning the business.

Knapp hasn’t been able to assess the damage. He said he has to wait for a structural engineer to inspect it.

“Just sad, sad that you have a beautiful structure that a portion of it collapsed,” Knapp said.