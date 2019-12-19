Ronald McDonald House opens

PEORIA, Ill. — After months of planning, fundraising, and groundbreaking, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois has opened in Peoria.

It was built to be a supportive place for families to stay while their child is receiving medical care, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children.

The brand-new location is roughly 40,000 square feet and is located on the corner of Spalding and Monroe in downtown Peoria. It has 22 bedrooms and will serve over 700 families annually.

The first Ronald McDonald House opened in Philadelphia in 1974. In Illinois, there is one in Springfield, and there are five in the Chicagoland area.