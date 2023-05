SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP is asking drivers to slow down on a section of I-55 due to a rollover crash.

State Police officials reported a rollover crash on I-55 in the center median near mile marker 105, near Sherman in Sangamon County. EMS workers are on the scene of the crash.

Officials are asking motorists to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.