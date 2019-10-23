“Rolling” road closures to begin

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Public works will be doing “rolling” road closures on Church Street and University Avenue during Zone O-4 and O-5 yard waste pickup dates.

Closures will start October 24 and October 25. This will allow crews to pick up both sides of the road in areas where vehicles are typically parked along the sides of the street.

The closures will continue during Orange Zone pickup weeks unless otherwise noticed.

During the closures, traffic will be diverted to side streets from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the affected dates, as the crews move down the street.

• For Zone O-4 (Thursday), crews will begin at Church Street and Prospect Avenue, traveling west to Mattis Avenue. Crews will then travel east on University Avenue from Mattis Avenue to Prospect Avenue.

• For Zone O-5 (Friday), crews will begin at University Avenue and Prospect Avenue, traveling east to Randolph Street. Crews will then travel west on Church Street from Randolph Street to Prospect Avenue.

The city asks that people drive with caution when traveling through work zones.