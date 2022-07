CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County looked up and exclaimed Thursday morning. A massive roll cloud was hovering overhead.

People said they could even feel a difference in the air when the cloud drifted by.

Photo courtesy of Trina Reynolds

Photo courtesy of Jon Ramsey

Roll clouds are very rare. They are related to a shelf cloud, but without a parent cloud or storm to form off of.

Photo courtesy of Brandon Zaayer

Photo courtesy of Sarah Elder

Photo courtesy of Kami Hill

Photo courtesy of Kiersten Rees



The roll cloud could be seen all across Champaign County.