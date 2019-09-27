Roger Ebert Symposium talks inclusive media

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s not April yet, but film junkies are still celebrating Roger Ebert this week.

It’s the second year of the Chaz and Robert Ebert Symposium at the university. This year’s event is titled ‘Creative and Inclusive Media and Cinema Ecosystem.’ People got together Friday to talk about diversity in film, journalism, advertising and communication.

“I think that the symposium is really important, because we talk about not only how we are connected but why we are connected,” said Chaz Ebert, Ebert Symposium host. “It just makes good sense.”

Ebertfest is the weekend of April 15-17. Despite talks of having part of it in Chicago, it will still take place at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign.