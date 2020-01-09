RoganStrong: Young boy fighting cancer gets to come home

It’s only been 10 days since Rogan Donoho was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer. He has been in the hospital since, but today he got to come home.

His friends and family made sure he knew how much they missed him.

“He is as sweet as he can be,” Tammy Robinson, a friend of the family said. “If everybody had the chance to meet him, everybody would be out here. The turn out was amazing, and it lets him know he is a superstar.”

Police escorted him all the way from Taylorville, and Rogan rode in a fire truck for the last leg of the drive.

It all culminated with his friends from the neighborhood waiting in his driveway.

“He is the most shy kid in the world, but he had a hard time holding that in,” Jason Tucker, Rogan’s step dad said. “When he learned he got to go in the fire truck his face lit up. he loves fire trucks, he loves firefighters, He loves the whole thing.”

Rogan’s route home from St. Louis to his Mt. Zion home were covered in #RoganStrong signs, and hundreds of people waiting to welcome him back.

In just 10 days, a Facebook group named after that same hashtag has gained over 1,000 followers.

“He’s been handling it great. He is strong, and he’s got faith God is going to heal him,” Tucker said. “He has great doctors and surgeons. And then he has all this support from friends, family and complete strangers, it’s been amazing.”

It was a loud, happy homecoming for a shy, loveable kid.

Rogan is now back home resting with his family.

They set up a Go Fund Me to help the family.

