MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — A big competition drew hundreds to Central Illinois on Saturday. The District 2 rodeo, part of the Illinois High School Rodeo Association.

Many students participated in timed events with their horses in Piatt County. Addi Wiersema, the group’s president, has been involved for about six years. She said it makes her feel like she’s part of a second family. In the end, she knows it’s about more than just riding.

Bronce Bogner, another student leader, feels the same. He said he’s taking away life skills and problem-solving.

“My favorite part is the friendship that comes along with it. You get a lot of family and everybody picks you up when you fall down,” Bogner said.

Wiersema said she’s gained a lot of leadership skills and responsibilities.

The group will be back in Monticello in June for the state finals. From there, they’ll earn a chance to compete in the national championships in Wyoming.