Rod Blagojevich officially disbarred by Illinois Supreme Court

CHICAGO (NEXSTAR) — Former Governor Rod Blagojevich has been disbarred as an attorney in Illinois, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Monday.

In March, the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission recommended Blagojevich be disbarred for his conviction in a number of corruption schemes when he was governor.

After serving nearly eight years, Blagojevich was released from a Colorado prison in February after President Donald Trump announced he commuted the ex governor’s 14-year prison sentence.

Blagojevich was impeached and removed from office after being convicted in 2011. He had been found guilty of crimes that included seeking to sell an appointment to Barack Obama’s old Senate seat and trying to shake down a children’s hospital.

Blagojevich was convicted of political corruption just months after he appeared on Trump’s reality TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Attorneys for disbarment said the former governor was in it for himself, and not for the state of Illinois, and it was the entire state that suffered for his pay-to-play politics.

Blagojevich’s attorney said his client does accept the fact he was convicted, but also said Blagojevich doesn’t believe he committed any crimes.