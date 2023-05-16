SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 38-year-old man from Rockford is under arrest in Springfield after he was discovered over the weekend to be unlawfully in possession of a gun.

Officials with the Springfield Police Department said Joshua Mathies was arrested early Sunday morning after a brief interaction with officers in the area of 13th and Cook Streets. Officers who were already in the area were informed of a person with a gun and they found Mathies sitting in a vehicle.

Officials said that while officers were speaking with Mathies, he tried to run away on foot. As they pursued him, the officers spotted something in Mathies’ waistband and used a taser to subdue him and arrest him. A search of Mathies’ person turned up a loaded Cobray M-11 9mm Mac 10.

Mathies was treated for minor injuries and was then taken to the Sagamon County Jail. He was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possessing a card both as a felon and without a FOIC card and for obstructing a police officer; he has yet to be formally charged by the State’s Attorney’s Office.