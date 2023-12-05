CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It has been nearly two months since the attack on Israel by Hamas. Now, one survivor is traveling across the United States telling the story of how life changed in a matter of minutes.

Rom El-Hai said what’s happening now to the Jewish people is akin to what happened during the Holocaust. He said he wants to make sure people understand and continue to remember the gravity of what his people are still going through.

“The thing that I love to do the most is go to music festivals,” El-Hai said. “It was a holiday. It was Shabbat. It was a day party.”

The weekend of Oct. 7 was meant to be a celebratory break for El-Hai. He was one of the thousands attending the Nova Music Festival in Israel, but on Saturday morning, this fun event turned into pure fear.

“I was in the middle of the dance floor, just looking at the sky, and suddenly I see tons of rockets exploding in the sky,” said El-Hai, as he pointed to a video he had taken as he was hiding.

Now, what the 29-year-old fears is people losing touch with what’s happening. So, he’s sharing his story making sure they don’t.

“They need to listen. They need to remember that and we need to make sure that thing will never happen again,” El-Hai said.

He’s speaking to students, leaders and community members around the country about escaping with his life. Those in the crowd say it added a new perspective to what they’ve been seeing in the news.

“How did you figure out where to be able to go? How close were they?” asked a member of the audience. “Because if it was in all directions, trying to find a safe spot in the middle of that chaos, I’m sure the majority of the people in this room do not understand how difficult that really is.”

El-Hai said he heard the bullets fly by, people dying and the attackers celebrating.

“I’m sure they were very near to us when we were hiding so we’re bending our heads to the ground to try not to see,” El-Hai said.

“I think it’s our job to spread what we heard from the first-hand source to other people so other people know what occurred,” said Isaac Zipperstein, a University of Illinois student.

El-Hai wants to connect with communities all around the word.

“Try to unite everyone around the world to support Israel, support the army, support the free people that want to live their life. That’s it,” El-Hai said.

He said he will continue to live his life for those who lost theirs. He will be visiting campuses in Illinois, Georgia and North Carolina.