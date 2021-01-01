Rock Springs Nature Center temporarily closed; trails remain open

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rock Springs Nature Center will be temporarily closed until further notice.

In a news release, Macon County Conservation District Executive Director Richie Wolf said they made the decision because of guidance on avoiding gatherings. “Because IDPH does not advise even small gatherings of mixed households at this time, Rock Springs Nature Center will be temporarily closed to the public until further notice,” Wolf stated. Additionally, their in-person programs will be suspended through this month.

Mini Camp Nature kits will be available for curbside pick-up. There will also be virtual programs coming up.

In addition, Wolf said all conservation areas will remain open for hiking and walking. “As you visit these areas, continue to social distance from those outside of your household,” advised Wolf. Pets are welcome to come along to enjoy the sights, but they must be leashed at all times.