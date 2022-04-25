DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Classic rock band, Kansas, is coming to Decatur in August.

The band will perform at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater on August 12.

Kansas is most well-known for quadruple-Platinum single “Carry On Wayward Son,” and the triple-Platinum single “Dust in the Wind.”

Special guest, Blue Öyster Cult, who were founded in the late 60s and produced the song “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” are the opening act for the concert.

Kansas is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin and original guitarist Richard Williams.

Tickets for the show go on sale April 29 at 10:00 a.m.